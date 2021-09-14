Hampton Roads' daily COVID-19 hospitalizations make up nearly half of statewide increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 814,738 total cases, 614,253 of which are confirmed and 200,485 are probable. There are 12,118 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,230 being confirmed and 1,888 being probable. The case numbers are up by 9,252, and deaths are up by 53 since Friday.

A total of 8,894,548 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday, Virginia has given a total of 10,189,664 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 13,456 statewide doses given since Monday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 1,985 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 132 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,117 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

546 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

344 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

64,990 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: