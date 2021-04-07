Hampton Roads gives more than 10K COVID-19 vaccines in a day as local areas make up 22% of Virginia's daily case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 629,155 total cases, 490,958 of which are confirmed and 138,197 are probable. There are 10,415 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,719 being confirmed and 1,696 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,550, and deaths are up by 14 since Tuesday.

A total of 6,608,387 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 4,344,970 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 67,894 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 905 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 154 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,059 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 29 fewer hospitalizations from Tuesday.

254 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

140 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 867 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,925 in the state - that's 30% usage.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: