Hampton Roads health districts' percent of positive COVID-19 cases continue to go down in most areas

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 863,644 total cases, 646,563 of which are confirmed and 217,081 are probable. There are 12,696 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,717 being confirmed and 1,979 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,151, and deaths are up by 49 since Tuesday.
A total of 9,272,498 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 10,554,140 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 9,360 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 1,878 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 155 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,033 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.
533 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
67,706 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|863,644
|3,151
|36,566
|116
|12,696
|49
|10,554,140
|9,360
|9.00%
|ACCOMACK
|3,768
|10
|286
|0
|68
|1
|36,318
|94
|13.10%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|CHESAPEAKE
|27,216
|74
|1,237
|4
|331
|1
|245,303
|176
|12.00%
|FRANKLIN
|1,493
|2
|71
|1
|39
|0
|8,625
|2
|12.90%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|GLOUCESTER
|3,596
|12
|87
|0
|60
|0
|39,289
|60
|HAMPTON
|14,186
|35
|631
|1
|216
|0
|130,087
|119
|10.80%
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|4,099
|15
|204
|1
|77
|0
|41,205
|28
|12.90%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|JAMES CITY
|6,450
|37
|234
|0
|87
|1
|95,492
|103
|11.20%
|(Peninsula District)
|MATHEWS
|839
|3
|28
|0
|16
|0
|10,064
|13
|NEWPORT NEWS
|19,340
|59
|732
|-2
|275
|1
|169,678
|172
|11.20%
|(Peninsula District)
|NORFOLK
|23,112
|72
|1,432
|8
|304
|0
|199,644
|211
|13.00%
|NORTHAMPTON
|1,074
|4
|98
|1
|40
|1
|15,447
|23
|13.10%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|POQUOSON
|1,216
|8
|33
|0
|18
|0
|14,358
|9
|PORTSMOUTH
|11,876
|38
|863
|2
|222
|1
|82,579
|71
|13.50%
|SOUTHAMPTON
|2,251
|9
|81
|1
|60
|1
|16,388
|16
|12.90%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|SUFFOLK
|10,225
|29
|642
|4
|215
|1
|92,241
|78
|12.90%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|47,260
|83
|2,476
|9
|491
|2
|470,389
|326
|11.40%
|WILLIAMSBURG
|1,071
|9
|40
|0
|14
|0
|14,557
|13
|11.20%
|(Peninsula District)
|YORK
|5,058
|21
|119
|0
|69
|1
|74,653
|74
|11.20%
|(Peninsula District)
|LOCAL TOTALS
|184,130
|520
|9,294
|30
|2602
|11
|1,756,317
|1,588
|12.24%
|(Local Average)