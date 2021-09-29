Hampton Roads health districts' percent of positive COVID-19 cases continue to go down in most areas

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 863,644 total cases, 646,563 of which are confirmed and 217,081 are probable. There are 12,696 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,717 being confirmed and 1,979 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,151, and deaths are up by 49 since Tuesday.

A total of 9,272,498 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday Virginia has given a total of 10,554,140 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 9,360 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 1,878 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 155 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,033 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

533 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

67,706 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 863,644 3,151 36,566 116 12,696 49 10,554,140 9,360 9.00% ACCOMACK 3,768 10 286 0 68 1 36,318 94 13.10% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 27,216 74 1,237 4 331 1 245,303 176 12.00% FRANKLIN 1,493 2 71 1 39 0 8,625 2 12.90% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 3,596 12 87 0 60 0 39,289 60 HAMPTON 14,186 35 631 1 216 0 130,087 119 10.80% ISLE OF WIGHT 4,099 15 204 1 77 0 41,205 28 12.90% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 6,450 37 234 0 87 1 95,492 103 11.20% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 839 3 28 0 16 0 10,064 13 NEWPORT NEWS 19,340 59 732 -2 275 1 169,678 172 11.20% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 23,112 72 1,432 8 304 0 199,644 211 13.00% NORTHAMPTON 1,074 4 98 1 40 1 15,447 23 13.10% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 1,216 8 33 0 18 0 14,358 9 PORTSMOUTH 11,876 38 863 2 222 1 82,579 71 13.50% SOUTHAMPTON 2,251 9 81 1 60 1 16,388 16 12.90% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 10,225 29 642 4 215 1 92,241 78 12.90% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 47,260 83 2,476 9 491 2 470,389 326 11.40% WILLIAMSBURG 1,071 9 40 0 14 0 14,557 13 11.20% (Peninsula District) YORK 5,058 21 119 0 69 1 74,653 74 11.20% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 184,130 520 9,294 30 2602 11 1,756,317 1,588 12.24% (Local Average)

