Hampton Roads makes up 14% of Virginia's COVID-19 case increase since Friday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 946,061 total cases, 700,857 of which are confirmed and 245,204 are probable. There are 14,392 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,080 being confirmed and 2,312 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,244, and deaths are up by 71 since Friday. This is 3 days worth of data as VDH does not update their dashboard over the weekends.

A total of 10,206,586 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday, Virginia has given a total of 12,126,187 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 173,956 statewide doses given since Friday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 749 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 80 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 829 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

205 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

104 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

72,692 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: