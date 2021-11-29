Hampton Roads makes up 16% of Virginia's COVID-19 case increase over weekend

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 967,209 total cases, 713,744 of which are confirmed and 253,465 are probable. There are 14,684 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,327 being confirmed and 2,357 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,470, and deaths are up by 49 since Friday.

A total of 10,453,246 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday, Virginia has given a total of 12,676,613 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 87,840 statewide doses given since Friday.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 855 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 81 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 936 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

241 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

116 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

74,003 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: