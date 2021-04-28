Hampton Roads makes up 21% of statewide daily COVID-19 case increase as area reports over 9K vaccine doses given in a day

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 657,154 total cases, 510,867 of which are confirmed and 146,287 are probable. There are 10,735 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,019 being confirmed and 1,716 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,120, and deaths are up by 11 since Tuesday.

A total of 6,994,812 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday, Virginia has given a total of 6,018,570 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 50,129 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 802 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 186 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 988 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 77 more hospitalizations from Tuesday.

244 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

132 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 838 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,965 in the state - that's 28% usage.

54,492 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

On Tuesday the CDC announced that fully-vaccinated Americans can resume some outdoor activities without wearing masks. Click here to read more.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: