Hampton Roads makes up 22% of new COVID-19 related deaths reported since Tuesday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 930,679 total cases, 690,978 of which are confirmed and 239,701 are probable. There are 14,052 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 11,800 being confirmed and 2,252 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,435, and deaths are up by 32 since Tuesday.

A total of 10,000,392 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday, Virginia has given a total of 11,621,235 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 40,780 statewide doses given since Tuesday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 882 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 85 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 967 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

277 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

175 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

71,953 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: