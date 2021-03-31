Hampton Roads makes up 22% of statewide daily COVID-19 cases a day before restrictions ease

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 618,976 total cases, 483,775 of which are confirmed and 135,201 are probable. There are 10,252 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,602 being confirmed and 1,650 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,035,, and deaths are up by 10 since Tuesday.

A total of 6,482,193 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday, Virginia has given a total of 3,773,586 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 72,976 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 883 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 165 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,048 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 88 more hospitalizations from Tuesday.

228 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

134 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 843 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,925 in the state - that's 29% usage.

51,481 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

More people will be able to gather together in Virginia starting Thursday as restrictions start to ease up. Governor Northam has ordered that restrictions, including capacity limits, will take effect on April 1.

Key changes include, social gathering limits increase from 10 to 50 people for indoor gatherings and 25 to 100 people for outdoor; The maximum allowance for indoor venues increases to 500 people from 250. Outdoor venues previously capped at 1,000 no longer face a specific limit outside of the 30 percent rule.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: