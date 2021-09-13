Hampton Roads makes up 22% of Virginia's daily COVID-19 case increase

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 811,079 total cases, 611,798 of which are confirmed and 199,281 are probable. There are 12,089 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,204 being confirmed and 1,885 being probable. The case numbers are up by 9,252, and deaths are up by 53 since Friday.

A total of 8,869,127 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday, Virginia has given a total of 10,176,208 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 51,538 statewide doses given since Friday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 1,928 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 175 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,103 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

538 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

333 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

64,786 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: