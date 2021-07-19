Hampton Roads reports 273 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 685,485 total cases, 532,603 of which are confirmed and 152,882 are probable. There are 11,483 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,693 being confirmed and 1,790 being probable. The case numbers are up by 986, and deaths are up by 6 since Friday.

A total of 7,853,39 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday, Virginia has given a total of 9,257,811 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 18,326 fewer vaccine doses than reported Thursday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 217 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 64 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 281 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

69 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

40 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 720 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 24% usage.

57,517 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: