Hampton Roads reports nearly 9K COVID-19 vaccines given since Saturday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 585,700 total cases, 461,172 of which are confirmed and 124,528 are probable. There are 9,596 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,104 being confirmed and 1,492 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,163, and deaths are up by 77 since Saturday.

A total of 6,038,209 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Sunday Virginia has given a total of 2,267,459 COVID-19 vaccines. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Sunday, there are 958 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 169 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,127 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 37 fewer hospitalizations from Saturday.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 24,661.

258 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

168 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 897 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,921 in the state - that's 31% usage.

48,428 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: