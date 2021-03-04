Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Hampton Roads & surrounding areas percent of positive COVID-19 test average remains well above statewide average

items.[0].image.alt
scripps
scripps<br/>
Va. no words.jpg
Posted at 12:20 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 12:39:27-05

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 581,408 total cases, 457,348 of which are confirmed and 124,060 are probable. There are 9,357 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,018 being confirmed and 1,339 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,300, and deaths are up by 31 since Wednesday.

A total of 5,972,272 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday, Virginia has given a total of 2,122,323 COVID-19 vaccines. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 1,134 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 218 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,352 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 24,414.

284 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

184 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 905 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,931 in the state - that's 31% usage.

47,259 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS581,4081,30024,414609,357312,122,32359,9206.30%
ACCOMACK2,609218703509,9251688.80%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE18,395308563222148,2521,84112.00%
FRANKLIN99945102702,0261768.70%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER1,8951051043011,261285
HAMPTON8,738122990127126,93868814.50%
ISLE OF WIGHT2,672011605519,4723898.70%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY3,88610130063030,3309799.10%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS55502001103,352186
NEWPORT NEWS11,619523161190034,4671,1389.10%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK15,049308172205034,4801,0619.20%
NORTHAMPTON72437303405,065898.80%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON72622011503,797127
PORTSMOUTH7,767135872148012,86156411.20%
SOUTHAMPTON1,86124905304,2852648.70%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK6,974113950161216,9609108.70%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH30,929911,3030328098,4703,0889.90%
WILLIAMSBURG54162401103,737439.10%(Peninsula District)
YORK3,059552038018,1885599.10%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS118,9982835,346917665373,86612,55510.43%(Local Average)

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

04MAR_VA_C19_7DAY_SS.png
04MAR_VA_C19_7DAY_PEN.png
04MAR_C19_ChartVA-HR_5mnths.png

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo