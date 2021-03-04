Hampton Roads & surrounding areas percent of positive COVID-19 test average remains well above statewide average

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 581,408 total cases, 457,348 of which are confirmed and 124,060 are probable. There are 9,357 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,018 being confirmed and 1,339 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,300, and deaths are up by 31 since Wednesday.

A total of 5,972,272 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday, Virginia has given a total of 2,122,323 COVID-19 vaccines. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 1,134 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 218 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,352 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 24,414.

284 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

184 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 905 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,931 in the state - that's 31% usage.

47,259 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 581,408 1,300 24,414 60 9,357 31 2,122,323 59,920 6.30% ACCOMACK 2,609 2 187 0 35 0 9,925 168 8.80% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 18,395 30 856 3 222 1 48,252 1,841 12.00% FRANKLIN 999 4 51 0 27 0 2,026 176 8.70% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 1,895 10 51 0 43 0 11,261 285 HAMPTON 8,738 12 299 0 127 1 26,938 688 14.50% ISLE OF WIGHT 2,672 0 116 0 55 1 9,472 389 8.70% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 3,886 10 130 0 63 0 30,330 979 9.10% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 555 0 20 0 11 0 3,352 186 NEWPORT NEWS 11,619 52 316 1 190 0 34,467 1,138 9.10% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 15,049 30 817 2 205 0 34,480 1,061 9.20% NORTHAMPTON 724 3 73 0 34 0 5,065 89 8.80% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 726 2 20 1 15 0 3,797 127 PORTSMOUTH 7,767 13 587 2 148 0 12,861 564 11.20% SOUTHAMPTON 1,861 2 49 0 53 0 4,285 264 8.70% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 6,974 11 395 0 161 2 16,960 910 8.70% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 30,929 91 1,303 0 328 0 98,470 3,088 9.90% WILLIAMSBURG 541 6 24 0 11 0 3,737 43 9.10% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,059 5 52 0 38 0 18,188 559 9.10% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 118,998 283 5,346 9 1766 5 373,866 12,555 10.43% (Local Average)

