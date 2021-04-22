Hampton's percent of positive COVID-19 tests spikes, now only local area above 10%

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 650,981 total cases, 506,220 of which are confirmed and 144,761 are probable. There are 10,653 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,941 being confirmed and 1,712 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,373, and deaths are up by 13 since Wednesday.

A total of 6,892,898 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 5,558,769 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 87,908 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 949 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 155 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,104 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 16 less hospitalizations from Wednesday.

269 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

145 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 816 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,943 in the state - that's 28% usage.

54,066 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Hampton's average percent of positive tests spiked on Thursday. It is the only local area still above 10%.

Here's a look at the current 7-day average percent of positive COVID-19 tests by area:

Eastern Shore District 6.2%

Chesapeake 9.3%

Western Tidewater District 7.6%

Hampton 11.3%

Peninsula District 7.2%

Norfolk 8%

Portsmouth 8.9%

Virginia Beach 9.4%

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY VIRGINIA TOTALS 650,981 1,373 27,917 65 10,653 13 5,558,769 87,908 ACCOMACK 2,777 -1 202 0 40 0 21,075 249 CHESAPEAKE 20,373 47 956 1 284 0 134,143 2,474 FRANKLIN 1,124 2 56 0 31 0 4,764 73 GLOUCESTER 2,158 0 59 0 47 0 23,951 397 HAMPTON 10,098 17 351 0 171 1 72,560 1,874 ISLE OF WIGHT 3,077 3 143 0 65 0 25,083 345 JAMES CITY 4,488 7 144 0 70 0 65,223 692 MATHEWS 593 0 22 0 12 0 6,841 86 NEWPORT NEWS 13,525 26 401 5 220 0 91,593 1,659 NORFOLK 17,107 51 952 2 247 2 100,823 1,686 NORTHAMPTON 788 2 78 0 35 0 10,178 189 POQUOSON 869 1 21 0 16 0 9,434 154 PORTSMOUTH 8,752 15 650 2 187 1 42,515 976 SOUTHAMPTON 1,955 3 54 0 56 0 9,514 120 SUFFOLK 7,728 13 433 0 183 0 49,101 1,219 VIRGINIA BEACH 34,862 63 1,531 2 380 1 253,372 6,242 WILLIAMSBURG 748 2 27 0 12 0 8,847 111 YORK 3,632 10 65 1 52 0 45,395 712 LOCAL TOTALS 134,654 261 6,145 13 2108 5 974,412 19,258

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.