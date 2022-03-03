Health director: Masks optional for students is 'reasonable' since 'we are on downswing'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Elise Carey wants to move on from COVID-19 and just live lifelike she used to before 2020, "but then there are these setbacks where I am reading these articles."

One of those articles was about a recent study "that said regardless of vaccination status, age or health people are developing cardiovascular issues [post COVID] and this is just really concerning to me."

Even with the CDC's new guidance that drops indoor masking and social distancing recommendations if COVID hospitalizations and case numbers reach a certain level, Carey remains wary.

"I feel like I am constantly trying to get to the next step, but there is something that is holding me back," Carey said.

In fact, in Richmond, where Carey lives, numbers have dropped low enough that the CDC does not recommend masking in school or indoor settings, but Dr. Melissa Viray, the acting director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said she understands why Carey still feels COVID fear.

"It's fair to be really concerned, this is a virus that has changed that has ripped up our life," Viray said.

Carey is not alone.

A recent AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs research poll found nearly one out of every four people is still "extremely" or "very worried" about COVID, and another 34 percent are "somewhat" worried.

"Do you think that's the right place to be right now mentally, or should people back down?" CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit asked Viray.

"Where we are is a place where we have better tools to be able to ride these waves so right now we are on the downswing and maybe we can loosen things up a bit and be more relaxed about things," Viray said.

Viray said every family should do their own risk assessment and do what is best for their family, but be flexible.

Richmond Public Schools Children wearing masks in Richmond Schools.

"In your opinion, is it absolutely OK for a child in Richmond or a child in Henrico to go to school now and not wear a mask?" Hipolit asked Viray.

"Yeah I think it's reasonable to have the option to wear the mask, but I think they don't have to wear a mask because of where we are with COVID right now. Again if we have another variant coming down the pipeline, and we have to go back into red, I'm probably going to be back on your screen saying, 'Things are different now we have to go back,'" Viray said.

For that reason, Viray said people should keep their masks handy.

"Don't do arts and crafts with your masks because we may need them again," Viray said.

Click here to track your community's risk level on the CDC website.

