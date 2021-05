PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. - Another vaccine clinic is coming to the community this Tuesday.

A Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic will be held on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Perquimans County Recreation Center.

The center is located at 310 Granby Street Hertford.

Clinic organizers say this one-dose vaccine is offered to residents of ARHS’s eight county footprint that are 18 and over.