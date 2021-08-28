Watch
Liberty University announces quarantine amid COVID-19 spike

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - In this March 24, 2020 file photo, a sign marks the entrance to Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. Liberty University has filed a civil lawsuit against its former leader, Jerry Falwell Jr., seeking millions in damages after the two parted ways acrimoniously last year. The Associated Press obtained the complaint, which was filed Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Lynchburg Circuit Court. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Posted at 12:42 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 12:42:15-04

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Liberty University announced a temporary campus-wide quarantine Thursday amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

News outlets report that the quarantine is set to begin Monday and last until Sept. 10.

The university’s online COVID-19 dashboard showed 159 known active cases among students, faculty and staff as of Wednesday.

As the fall semester began this week, the university, which doesn’t require vaccination, lifted building capacity restrictions and distancing and masking requirements.

The protocol changed late Thursday with the announcement of the campus-wide quarantine, moving classes online and suspending large indoor gatherings.

The university will encourage masking and social distancing and host vaccine clinics on campus, but it didn’t indicate it would mandate those measures.

