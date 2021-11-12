List of Hampton Roads COVID-19 daily data

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 942,837 total cases, 698,737 of which are confirmed and 244,100 are probable. There are 14,321 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,033 being confirmed and 2,288 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,466, and deaths are up by 27 since Thursday.

A total of 10,166,445 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 11,952,231COVID-19 vaccines. That is 51,962 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 760 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 65 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 825 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

208 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

125 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

72,544 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

News 3

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.