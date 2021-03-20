Menu

Local areas in North Carolina report 24 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death as state sees over 2K new cases

Posted at 1:15 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-20 13:15:56-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Saturday, there are now 776,091 PCR positive cases and 119,172 antigen positive cases, 964 people hospitalized and 11,820 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,034 new total COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths from Friday.

A total of 10,986,478 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS895,2632,03411,82015
BERTIE COUNTY1,6860410
CAMDEN COUNTY617250
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3920220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4355150
DARE COUNTY1,934580
GATES COUNTY6940120
HERTFORD COUNTY1,9872631
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,7643390
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,1536780
PERQUIMANS COUNTY937190
LOCAL TOTALS15,599242921
