Local areas in North Carolina report 24 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death as state sees over 2K new cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Saturday, there are now 776,091 PCR positive cases and 119,172 antigen positive cases, 964 people hospitalized and 11,820 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 2,034 new total COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths from Friday.
A total of 10,986,478 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|895,263
|2,034
|11,820
|15
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,686
|0
|41
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|617
|2
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,392
|0
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,435
|5
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|1,934
|5
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|694
|0
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|1,987
|2
|63
|1
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,764
|3
|39
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,153
|6
|78
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|937
|1
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,599
|24
|292
|1