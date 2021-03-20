Local areas in North Carolina report 24 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death as state sees over 2K new cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Saturday, there are now 776,091 PCR positive cases and 119,172 antigen positive cases, 964 people hospitalized and 11,820 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,034 new total COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths from Friday.

A total of 10,986,478 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas: