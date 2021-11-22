Local areas make up 16% of Virginia's COVID-19 daily case increase as travel week begins for holiday

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 957,570 total cases, 707,772 of which are confirmed and 249,798 are probable. There are 14,548 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 12,211 being confirmed and 2,337 being probable. The case numbers are up by 4,110, and deaths are up by 56 since Friday. VDH does not update their dashboard over the weekends.

A total of 10,350,053 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday, Virginia has given a total of 12,452,709 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 128,434 statewide doses given since Friday. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 762 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 84 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 846 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

215 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

114 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator.

73,559 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: