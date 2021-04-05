Local cities make up 21.5% of statewide daily COVID-19 case increase as several localities report increase in percent positivity rates

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 626,171 total cases, 488,788 of which are confirmed and 137,383 are probable. There are 10,360 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,699 being confirmed and 1,661 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,023, and deaths are up by 31 since Sunday.

A total of 6,578,152 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

Virginia has now given 4,224,890 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 32.8% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 18.1% of the population fully vaccinated.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 868 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 160 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,028 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 19 more hospitalizations from Sunday.

257 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

133 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 831 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,925 in the state - that's 28% usage.

52,012 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: