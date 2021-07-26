Local COVID-19 related hospitalizations continue to rise

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

The data released Monday is three days worth as the only data released on the weekend is vaccine numbers.

According to their website, there are now 690,183 total cases, 535,453 of which are confirmed and 154,730 are probable. There are 11,506 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,713 being confirmed and 1,793 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,883, and deaths are up by six since Friday.

A total of 7,926,618 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 9,353,649 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 10,913 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 339 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 76 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 715 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

108 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

57,816 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 690,183 1,883 31,153 86 11,506 6 9,353,649 10,913 4.30% ACCOMACK 2,900 11 215 1 46 0 29,426 9 3.80% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 21,660 81 1060 4 311 0 214,017 278 6.60% FRANKLIN 1,147 4 55 0 33 0 7,128 11 8.40% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,347 17 69 1 52 1 34,829 27 HAMPTON 10,927 28 466 -1 184 0 113,210 138 8.00% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,240 16 154 0 70 0 36,584 39 8.40% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,758 12 183 0 72 0 88,095 71 6.00% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 607 0 24 1 14 0 9,118 3 NEWPORT NEWS 14,599 51 545 1 241 1 147,091 168 6.00% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 18,282 43 1070 6 274 0 172,402 245 5.20% NORTHAMPTON 807 -1 82 0 36 0 13,750 1 3.80% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 917 5 28 0 18 0 13,171 3 PORTSMOUTH 9,339 33 707 2 205 0 69,655 113 8.60% SOUTHAMPTON 2,006 2 58 0 57 0 13,907 16 8.40% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 8,136 16 484 1 192 1 78,521 115 8.40% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 37,124 136 1,759 7 420 0 414,880 595 7.50% WILLIAMSBURG 782 4 32 0 14 0 13,568 12 6.00% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,896 23 96 1 59 0 68,061 53 6.00% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 143,474 481 7,087 24 2298 3 1,537,413 1,897 6.76% (Local Average)

