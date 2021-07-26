Watch
Local COVID-19 related hospitalizations continue to rise

News 3
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 12:24:21-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

The data released Monday is three days worth as the only data released on the weekend is vaccine numbers.

According to their website, there are now 690,183 total cases, 535,453 of which are confirmed and 154,730 are probable. There are 11,506 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,713 being confirmed and 1,793 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,883, and deaths are up by six since Friday.

A total of 7,926,618 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday Virginia has given a total of 9,353,649 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 10,913 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Monday, there are 339 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 76 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 715 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

108 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

57,816 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS690,1831,88331,1538611,50669,353,64910,9134.30%
ACCOMACK2,90011215146029,42693.80%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE21,66081106043110214,0172786.60%
FRANKLIN1,14745503307,128118.40%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER2,3471769152134,82927
HAMPTON10,92728466-11840113,2101388.00%
ISLE OF WIGHT3,24016154070036,584398.40%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY4,75812183072088,095716.00%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS60702411409,1183
NEWPORT NEWS14,5995154512411147,0911686.00%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK18,28243107062740172,4022455.20%
NORTHAMPTON807-182036013,75013.80%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON917528018013,1713
PORTSMOUTH9,339337072205069,6551138.60%
SOUTHAMPTON2,006258057013,907168.40%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK8,136164841192178,5211158.40%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH37,1241361,75974200414,8805957.50%
WILLIAMSBURG782432014013,568126.00%(Peninsula District)
YORK3,8962396159068,061536.00%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS143,4744817,08724229831,537,4131,8976.76%(Local Average)

