Local Navy Petty Officer dies from COVID-19 related complications

NORFOLK, Va. - A local Navy Petty Officer has passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Ryan L. Crosby, assigned to Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Atlantic (EWTGLANT) in Virginia Beach passed away September 19, due to COVID-19 related complications at a local hospital.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and coworkers of Petty Officer Crosby during this extremely difficult time, and we ask that their privacy be respected," said EWTGLANT Commander, Col. Christopher Browning.

Navy officials say EWTGLANT sailors, marines and civilians are supported by chaplains, mental health specialists, and counselors.

Anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms is encouraged to seek medical treatment immediately.

