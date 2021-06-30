Local North Carolina cities approaching 17K total COVID-19 cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 861,848 PCR positive cases and 151,633 antigen positive cases, 384 people hospitalized and 13,424 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 274 new total cases and 4 additional deaths from Monday.
A total of 13,785,803 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|6/29/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,013,481
|274
|13,424
|4
|384
|16
|2.90%
|13,785,803
|9,874
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,794
|0
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|696
|1
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,488
|1
|34
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,579
|0
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,185
|1
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|753
|0
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,112
|0
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,903
|0
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,445
|0
|84
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,037
|0
|12
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,992
|3
|345
|0