Local North Carolina cities approaching 17K total COVID-19 cases

Posted at 11:08 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 23:08:18-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 861,848 PCR positive cases and 151,633 antigen positive cases, 384 people hospitalized and 13,424 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 274 new total cases and 4 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 13,785,803 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

6/29/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,013,48127413,4244384162.90%13,785,8039,874
BERTIE COUNTY1,7940450
CAMDEN COUNTY696160
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4881340
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5790160
DARE COUNTY2,1851100
GATES COUNTY7530130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1120640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,9030610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4450840
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0370120
LOCAL TOTALS16,99233450

