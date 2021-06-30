Local North Carolina cities approaching 17K total COVID-19 cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 861,848 PCR positive cases and 151,633 antigen positive cases, 384 people hospitalized and 13,424 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 274 new total cases and 4 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 13,785,803 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

6/29/2021 TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY COMPLETED TESTS NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY NC STATE TOTALS 1,013,481 274 13,424 4 384 16 2.90% 13,785,803 9,874 BERTIE COUNTY 1,794 0 45 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 696 1 6 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,488 1 34 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,579 0 16 0 DARE COUNTY 2,185 1 10 0 GATES COUNTY 753 0 13 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,112 0 64 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,903 0 61 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,445 0 84 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,037 0 12 0 LOCAL TOTALS 16,992 3 345 0

