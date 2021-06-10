Watch
Local North Carolina COVID-19 cases nearing 17K

Posted at 6:01 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 18:01:56-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 857,827 PCR positive cases and 149,446 antigen positive cases, 548 people hospitalized and 13,246 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 464 new total cases and 16 additional deaths from Wednesday's data.

A total of 13,455,757 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

6/10/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,007,27346413,24616548-61.80%13,455,76725,733
BERTIE COUNTY1,7910440
CAMDEN COUNTY685150
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4881310
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5740160
DARE COUNTY2,158-1100
GATES COUNTY7470130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1110640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,8961600
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,4370850
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0291120
LOCAL TOTALS16,91633400

