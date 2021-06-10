Local North Carolina COVID-19 cases nearing 17K

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Thursday, there are now 857,827 PCR positive cases and 149,446 antigen positive cases, 548 people hospitalized and 13,246 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 464 new total cases and 16 additional deaths from Wednesday's data.

A total of 13,455,757 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

6/10/2021 TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY COMPLETED TESTS NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY NC STATE TOTALS 1,007,273 464 13,246 16 548 -6 1.80% 13,455,767 25,733 BERTIE COUNTY 1,791 0 44 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 685 1 5 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,488 1 31 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,574 0 16 0 DARE COUNTY 2,158 -1 10 0 GATES COUNTY 747 0 13 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,111 0 64 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,896 1 60 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,437 0 85 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,029 1 12 0 LOCAL TOTALS 16,916 3 340 0

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.