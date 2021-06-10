Local North Carolina COVID-19 cases nearing 17K

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Thursday, there are now 857,827 PCR positive cases and 149,446 antigen positive cases, 548 people hospitalized and 13,246 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 464 new total cases and 16 additional deaths from Wednesday's data.
A total of 13,455,757 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|6/10/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,007,273
|464
|13,246
|16
|548
|-6
|1.80%
|13,455,767
|25,733
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,791
|0
|44
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|685
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,488
|1
|31
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,574
|0
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,158
|-1
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|747
|0
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,111
|0
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,896
|1
|60
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,437
|0
|85
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,029
|1
|12
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,916
|3
|340
|0