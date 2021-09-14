Local Sentara front-line caregivers discuss issues, answer questions as COVID-19 surge contributes to increase in patient volume

NORFOLK, Va. - Local Sentara front-line caregivers are speaking Tuesday morning as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to surge.

Sentara said, "COVID-19, especially among unvaccinated community members, is contributing to an increase in patient volume that are at or exceed traditional patient occupancy at hospitals. This trend is occurring across the nation, including at Sentara hospitals. Above-average hospital capacities – which are compounded by COVID-19 but not due solely to COVID-19 – and nation-wide staffing challenges are leading to longer wait times for all patients, especially in Emergency Departments, and increased workloads for healthcare heroes who have endured the brunt and burden of this pandemic over the last 18 months."

Due to this, three Sentara front-line workers from hospitals across Hampton Roads will discuss issues and answer questions. They also plan to ask for the community’s support and assistance.

They will be speaking Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. and News 3 will be there to provide updates.

