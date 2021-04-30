Mask requirements ease for fully vaccinated Virginians; Hampton Roads has administered nearly 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses over time

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 659,590 total cases, 512,507 of which are confirmed and 147,083 are probable. There are 10,770 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,056 being confirmed and 1,714 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,249, and deaths are up by 19 since Thursday.

A total of 7,033,958 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Friday Virginia has given a total of 6,190,879 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 96,912 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Friday, there are 791 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 159 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 950 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 10 less hospitalizations from Thursday.

224 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

130 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 855 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,968 in the state - that's 29% usage.

54,636 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 659,590 1,249 28,443 92 10,770 19 6,190,879 96,912 4.70% ACCOMACK 2,810 7 205 1 41 1 22,213 161 6.50% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 20,634 25 973 1 288 0 148,852 2,222 8.80% FRANKLIN 1,129 -2 56 0 32 0 5,141 31 5.70% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,178 1 59 0 47 0 26,123 336 HAMPTON 10,248 14 355 1 172 0 78,653 1,053 9.70% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,107 6 144 1 66 0 26,936 265 5.70% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,541 7 146 1 72 0 70,011 928 4.80% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 595 0 22 0 12 0 7,491 94 NEWPORT NEWS 13,740 35 422 1 223 0 100,923 1,904 4.80% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 17,348 31 966 -1 252 0 116,708 1,709 7.00% NORTHAMPTON 794 1 79 0 36 1 10,755 119 6.50% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 871 0 21 0 16 0 10,046 120 PORTSMOUTH 8,884 19 657 0 188 1 47,205 695 10.30% SOUTHAMPTON 1,970 4 54 0 56 0 10,215 82 5.70% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 7,821 14 435 0 185 0 54,105 719 5.70% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 35,360 44 1,572 6 385 1 285,389 5,057 8.00% WILLIAMSBURG 756 0 27 0 12 0 9,704 160 4.80% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,689 4 68 0 52 0 49,350 758 4.80% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 136,475 210 6,261 11 2135 4 1,079,820 16,413 7.60% (Local Average)

