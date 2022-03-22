Masks no longer required outdoors on VSU campus as COVID-19 positivity rate falls below 4%

PETERSBURG, Va. - Virginia State University has updated its mask policy after seeing COVID-19 cases decline.

According to the university, their current COVID-19 VSU campus positivity rate is below 4% and COVID-19 Community Levels for Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights and Chesterfield are described as low by the CDC.

Due to the decline, the VSU COVID-19 Task Force and the VSU Administration have adjusted their campus safety measures.

Starting Tuesday, masks are no longer required in outdoor spaces on campus. Masks are still required while in class and inside all buildings and residence halls on campus.

VSU leaders and health experts say they will continue to evaluate policies and monitor the COVID-19 rate.

The university reserves the right to reinstate the mask requirements for outdoor spaces if conditions change.

VSU's Health Services Department continues to offer free COVID-19 testing on campus.

