Masks now required in all City of Norfolk buildings regardless of vaccination status

NORFOLK, Va. - Masks are now required in all City of Norfolk buildings.

Saturday evening Norfolk mandated that masks be worn in all city buildings regardless of vaccination status.

The Chief Judge of the Norfolk Circuit Court has directed that effective Monday and until further notice, a face covering will be required to be worn by all citizens entering the courthouse and in all public spaces. Face coverings must be worn so it covers the mouth and nose.

Visitors are also encouraged to maintain six feet distance while inside city buildings.

Indoor group sports at Norfolk recreation centers are also prohibited, effective immediately. Masks must be work while exercising and pool use will be limited to one swimmer in each lane. City staff will continue to provide enhanced cleaning for high-touch areas.

The decision to mandate masks was made because the city after a recent spike in breakthrough cases. The CDC now has Norfolk listed at a level of “HIGH” for community transmission.

