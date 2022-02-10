Military Circle Mall COVID-19 testing site to transition to mobile testing unit

NORFOLK, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health is transitioning from an appointment only stationary testing site to a mobile testing unit.

With this transition to mobile testing, the last day for testing at the Community Testing Center at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk will be Thursday, Feb. 10. Plans are underway for the mobile testing unit to operate throughout the eastern region and travel to multiple cities, including Norfolk.

The mobile testing unit will be a vendor operated van with testing staff that will travel throughout the region in support of expanding testing to vulnerable communities that have limited access to testing.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, The testing vendor will offer free Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19 to individuals 3 months and older. PCR test results are usually available within a few days and are very effective in detecting an active COVID-19 infection, even if asymptomatic.

Individuals interested in receiving a free test at a community testing site can schedule an appointment online through the VASE+ website or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).

