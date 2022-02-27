Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Military Circle Mall vaccination center changes its hours until further notice

Military circle mall vaccine clinic.jpg
News 3
Military circle mall vaccine clinic.jpg
Posted at 6:27 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 18:27:44-05

NORFOLK, Va. - The Military Circle community vaccination center is set to change its hours.

Starting Monday, the CVC located at Military Circle Mall will only be open Tuesday through Saturday. The center will close Sunday and Monday through March until further notice.

Hour of operations is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted.

If interested in receiving the vaccine, schedule an appointment online through the VASE+ website or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).

Click here for our full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo