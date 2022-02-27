Military Circle Mall vaccination center changes its hours until further notice

NORFOLK, Va. - The Military Circle community vaccination center is set to change its hours.

Starting Monday, the CVC located at Military Circle Mall will only be open Tuesday through Saturday. The center will close Sunday and Monday through March until further notice.

Hour of operations is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins will be accepted.

If interested in receiving the vaccine, schedule an appointment online through the VASE+ website or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).

