More than 100K COVID-19 vaccines given in Virginia since Saturday as state reports 1,392 new cases

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 615,366 total cases, 481,351 of which are confirmed and 134,015 are probable. There are 10,198 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,553 being confirmed and 1,645 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,392, and deaths are up by 20 since Saturday.

A total of 6,442,384 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Sunday Virginia has given a total of 3,505,656 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 102,559 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Sunday, there are 856 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 154 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,010 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

The total statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations that have been reported over time is now 26,243.

225 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

128 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 822 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,926 in the state - that's 28% usage.

51,101 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: