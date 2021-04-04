Watch
More than 100K COVID-19 vaccines given in Virginia since Saturday; Hampton Roads makes up 19% of daily doses given

Posted at 9:58 AM, Apr 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-04 09:58:06-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 625,148 total cases, 488,041 of which are confirmed and 137,107 are probable. There are 10,329 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 8,674 being confirmed and 1,655 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,267, and deaths are up by 42 since Saturday.

A total of 6,565,563 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

Virginia has now given 4,174,326 total doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 32.4% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 17.8% of the population fully vaccinated.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Sunday, there are 883 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 152 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 1,035 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness. That's 13 more hospitalizations from Saturday.

259 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

130 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 822 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,925 in the state - that's 28% usage.

51,818 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS625,1481,26710,329424,174,326103,238
ACCOMACK2,719239017,339156
CHESAPEAKE19,67338277299,0662,390
FRANKLIN1,07213023,97664
GLOUCESTER2,079646118,586223
HAMPTON9,65322160252,8092,024
ISLE OF WIGHT2,953761019,929432
JAMES CITY4,3181569052,4651,389
MATHEWS58011205,52243
NEWPORT NEWS12,87735211068,4051,426
NORFOLK16,32033235074,6501,676
NORTHAMPTON76943518,51785
POQUOSON81511607,143163
PORTSMOUTH8,41121172130,553785
SOUTHAMPTON1,91705408,005121
SUFFOLK7,46711178037,8221,214
VIRGINIA BEACH33,482703661191,7116,461
WILLIAMSBURG69721107,047243
YORK3,489650035,259908
LOCAL TOTALS129,291275202210738,80419,803
