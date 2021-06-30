More than 200 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina reported statewide since Tuesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 861,912 PCR positive cases and 151,777 antigen positive cases, 393 people hospitalized and 13,437 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 208 new total cases and 13 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 13,799, 993 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

6/30/2021 TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY COMPLETED TESTS NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY NC STATE TOTALS 1,013,689 208 13,437 13 393 9 2.70% 13,799,993 14,190 BERTIE COUNTY 1,794 0 45 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 695 -1 6 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,488 0 34 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,579 0 16 0 DARE COUNTY 2,188 3 10 0 GATES COUNTY 751 -2 13 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,113 1 64 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,898 -5 61 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,444 -1 84 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,037 0 12 0 LOCAL TOTALS 16,987 -5 345 0

