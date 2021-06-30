Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

More than 200 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina reported statewide since Tuesday

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
COVID-19
COVID-19
Posted at 5:12 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 17:12:33-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 861,912 PCR positive cases and 151,777 antigen positive cases, 393 people hospitalized and 13,437 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 208 new total cases and 13 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 13,799, 993 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

6/30/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,013,68920813,4371339392.70%13,799,99314,190
BERTIE COUNTY1,7940450
CAMDEN COUNTY695-160
CHOWAN COUNTY1,4880340
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5790160
DARE COUNTY2,1883100
GATES COUNTY751-2130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1131640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,898-5610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,444-1840
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0370120
LOCAL TOTALS16,987-53450

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo