More than 200 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina reported statewide since Tuesday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 861,912 PCR positive cases and 151,777 antigen positive cases, 393 people hospitalized and 13,437 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 208 new total cases and 13 additional deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 13,799, 993 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|6/30/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,013,689
|208
|13,437
|13
|393
|9
|2.70%
|13,799,993
|14,190
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,794
|0
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|695
|-1
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,488
|0
|34
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,579
|0
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,188
|3
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|751
|-2
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,113
|1
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,898
|-5
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,444
|-1
|84
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,037
|0
|12
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|16,987
|-5
|345
|0