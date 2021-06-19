Watch
More than 57K COVID-19 patients have now been discharged as Virginia reports 89 new daily cases

Posted at 11:14 AM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 11:14:04-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 678,595 total cases, 528,260 of which are confirmed and 150,335 are probable. There are 11,343 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,575 being confirmed and 1,768 being probable. The case numbers are up by 89, and deaths are up by 1 since Friday.

A total of 7,607,236 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

Virginia has now administered 8,810,782 COVID-19 vaccines.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated its numbers. As of Saturday, there are 200 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 86 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 286 being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

66 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

25 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 741 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 2,967 in the state - that's 25% usage.

57,004 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccination information for local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
VIRGINIA TOTALS678,5958911,34318,810,78228,325
ACCOMACK2,868045027,455181
CHESAPEAKE21,20393050199,556940
FRANKLIN1,13803306,54216
GLOUCESTER2,267049033,02677
HAMPTON10,70521810106,168494
ISLE OF WIGHT3,172070034,433146
JAMES CITY4,663172084,524198
MATHEWS60201208,79011
NEWPORT NEWS14,30252370136,202626
NORFOLK17,99882670160,004700
NORTHAMPTON807036012,97246
POQUOSON897018012,65627
PORTSMOUTH9,1762202063,994307
SOUTHAMPTON1,985057012,95972
SUFFOLK8,0011191072,717277
VIRGINIA BEACH36,31594130389,5271,408
WILLIAMSBURG769113013,02140
YORK3,796057064,489266
LOCAL TOTALS140,66438225801,439,0355,832
