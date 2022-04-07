Watch
More than 7 million Virginians have received 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Posted at 5:00 PM, Apr 07, 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - More than seven million Virginians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that more than seven million Virginians have received at least one dose of the vaccine since the VDH launched the state’s vaccination campaign in late December 2020.

That's 81.5% of Virginia’s total population and 92.4% of the adult population. Of those, 2,938,260 Virginians have received their booster or third dose of vaccine.

On December 15, 2020, Sentara Healthcare employee Yolanda Dumas in Hampton Roads became the first Virginian to receive the Pfizer vaccine just days after the CDC gave its approval.

“Over seven million Virginians have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose, an incredible milestone in our path towards normalcy and demonstrates that Virginia is leading in the fight against COVID-19, once again. I will continue to encourage everyone to get the vaccine, as it’s the best method to prevent serious illness from the virus,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “While I’ve been a strong advocate of getting the vaccine and boosters, I will not mandate it. I’m pleased that over 80% of Virginians have made an individual decision to get the vaccine.”

