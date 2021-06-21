Watch
More than 70% of Virginian adults have received 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine, reaching milestone 2 weeks before nation's target date

Posted at 12:10 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 12:13:18-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 678,765 total cases, 528,373 of which are confirmed and 150,392 are probable. There are 11,360 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,590 being confirmed and 1,770 being probable. The case numbers are up by 116, and deaths are up by 9 since Sunday.

A total of 7,619,929 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

Virginia has now administered 8,846,776 COVID-19 vaccines. Governor Northam announced Monday that Virginia has hit a milestone in vaccinations. Over 70% of Virginian adults 18 years and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the CDC.

Virginia is the 16th state in the nation to meet this goal set by President Biden in early May and reaches the key vaccination milestone two weeks ahead of the nationwide July 4 target.

Virginia's vaccine dashboard will likely take a few days to show the milestone because they’re catching up on the holiday.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated its numbers. As of Saturday, there are 196 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 89 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 285 being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

69 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

38 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 754 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,050 in the state - that's 25% usage.

57,036 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS678,76511630,3311411,36098,846,77613,1211.50%
ACCOMACK2,8680212045027,48462.10%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE21,2074103013050201,1334972.30%
FRANKLIN1,13805603306,582201.80%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER2,270366049033,15334
HAMPTON10,706043321810106,6541572.70%
ISLE OF WIGHT3,1720151070034,6701321.80%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY4,6661168072084,689783.30%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS60202301208,8035
NEWPORT NEWS14,312650212380136,8482363.30%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK18,0034103412692160,8533153.40%
NORTHAMPTON807080036012,99032.10%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON897025018012,69217
PORTSMOUTH9,18216840203164,3511173.10%
SOUTHAMPTON1,985056057013,029351.80%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK8,00214621191073,1741731.80%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH36,32351,70514130391,6698182.20%
WILLIAMSBURG770029013013,044113.30%(Peninsula District)
YORK3,799181157064,7481043.30%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS140,709266,7978226231,446,5662,7582.61%(Local Average)
