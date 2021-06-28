More than 9 million COVID-19 vaccines given in Virginia over time; State reports 88 new cases, 5 deaths

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 679,917 total cases, 529,237 of which are confirmed and 150,680 are probable. There are 11,402 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,625 being confirmed and 1,777 being probable. The case numbers are up by 88, and deaths are up by 5 since Sunday.

A total of 7,678,978 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Monday, the VDH has administered 9,015,280 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 10,639 vaccines were given since Sunday.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated its numbers. As of Monday, there are 162 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 69 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 231 being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

63 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

32 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 712 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,048 in the state - that's 23% usage.

57,162 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas: