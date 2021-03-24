Menu

More than 900K people have now had COVID-19 in North Carolina since March 2020

Posted at 1:53 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 13:53:25-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 780,365 PCR positive cases and 120,897 antigen positive cases, 981 people hospitalized and 11,894 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,098 new total COVID-19 cases and 40 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 11,087,748 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS901,2622,09811,89440
BERTIE COUNTY1,6912421
CAMDEN COUNTY619050
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3920220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4421150
DARE COUNTY1,951380
GATES COUNTY6970120
HERTFORD COUNTY1,9934630
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,7693390
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,1591780
PERQUIMANS COUNTY940090
LOCAL TOTALS15,653142931
