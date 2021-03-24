More than 900K people have now had COVID-19 in North Carolina since March 2020

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 780,365 PCR positive cases and 120,897 antigen positive cases, 981 people hospitalized and 11,894 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 2,098 new total COVID-19 cases and 40 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 11,087,748 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas: