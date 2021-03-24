More than 900K people have now had COVID-19 in North Carolina since March 2020

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 780,365 PCR positive cases and 120,897 antigen positive cases, 981 people hospitalized and 11,894 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 2,098 new total COVID-19 cases and 40 additional deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 11,087,748 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|901,262
|2,098
|11,894
|40
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,691
|2
|42
|1
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|619
|0
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,392
|0
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,442
|1
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|1,951
|3
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|697
|0
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|1,993
|4
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,769
|3
|39
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,159
|1
|78
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|940
|0
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,653
|14
|293
|1