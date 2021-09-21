Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

N.C. Gov. Cooper holds COVID-19 briefing to provide updates on state's pandemic response as state reports 4K new cases in a day

items.[0].image.alt
Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
Coronavirus Disease 2019
Coronavirus
Posted at 2:51 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 15:48:39-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 1,141,648 PCR positive cases and 209,049 antigen positive cases, 3,464 people hospitalized and 15,811 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 4,381 new total cases and 35 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 17,205,478 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper held a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon. This week the state has reached a milestone that 90% of North Carolinians 65+ have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The governor says he has shared a letter with state faith leaders to encourage their congregation to get vaccinated and inform them on the safety of the vaccine.

Dr. Cohen provided updates on the state's COVID-19 trends. She says the trajectory for emergency visits is decreasing for the first time in months. She does mention that hospitalizations have been the highest for people 49-year-old and under.

This summer marked the fastest highest rising of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. North Carolina is averaging at 6K cases each day, but says trends are leveling.

Case rates remain highest for kids 17 and younger and have made up one-third of the state's COVID cases.

All NC counties are in level red with high levels of transmission. Dr. Cohen says this means everyone should follow CDC guidance and wear masks in buildings until more people are vaccinated.

Dr. Cohen says 61% of North Carolinans 12+ are fully vaccinated, 63% of residents 18+ are fully vaccinated, and ages 65+ are 87% fully vaccinated.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

9/20/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,350,6974,38115,811353,46414111.00%17,205,47849,149
BERTIE COUNTY2,2886470
CAMDEN COUNTY966780
CHOWAN COUNTY2,0918380
CURRITUCK COUNTY2,36310210
DARE COUNTY3,44512110
GATES COUNTY9402140
HERTFORD COUNTY2,5928660
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,4039620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY4,40312930
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,3682110
LOCAL TOTALS22,859763710
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo