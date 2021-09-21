N.C. Gov. Cooper holds COVID-19 briefing to provide updates on state's pandemic response as state reports 4K new cases in a day

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 1,141,648 PCR positive cases and 209,049 antigen positive cases, 3,464 people hospitalized and 15,811 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 4,381 new total cases and 35 additional deaths from Monday.

A total of 17,205,478 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

N.C. Governor Roy Cooper held a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon. This week the state has reached a milestone that 90% of North Carolinians 65+ have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The governor says he has shared a letter with state faith leaders to encourage their congregation to get vaccinated and inform them on the safety of the vaccine.

Dr. Cohen provided updates on the state's COVID-19 trends. She says the trajectory for emergency visits is decreasing for the first time in months. She does mention that hospitalizations have been the highest for people 49-year-old and under.

This summer marked the fastest highest rising of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. North Carolina is averaging at 6K cases each day, but says trends are leveling.

Case rates remain highest for kids 17 and younger and have made up one-third of the state's COVID cases.

All NC counties are in level red with high levels of transmission. Dr. Cohen says this means everyone should follow CDC guidance and wear masks in buildings until more people are vaccinated.

Dr. Cohen says 61% of North Carolinans 12+ are fully vaccinated, 63% of residents 18+ are fully vaccinated, and ages 65+ are 87% fully vaccinated.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: