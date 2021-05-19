N.C. Gov. Cooper to propose how to spend latest virus relief aid from DC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is getting billions of dollars more from the federal government through another COVID-19 relief package.

Now Gov. Roy Cooper is ready to tell lawmakers how he wants them to spend the money.

Cooper scheduled a Wednesday news conference to unveil his recommendations for North Carolina’s share of American Rescue Plan funds.

The state learned last week its portion would be $5.4 billion.

The Democratic governor and Republican lawmakers worked well in tandem last year when they agreed how to spend $3.6 billion in coronavirus relief funds.

State government coffers are already flush with revenues from state taxes and fees.

