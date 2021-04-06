N.C. reports 870 new COVID-19 cases a day before state will allow anyone 16 and older to receive vaccine

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Tuesday, there are now 796,638 PCR positive cases and 126,792 antigen positive cases, 982 people hospitalized and 12,189 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 870 new total cases and 16 additional deaths since Monday.
A total of 11,534,490 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
North Carolina reports 38.4% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 25.7% of the population fully vaccinated.
The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina has increased to 7%.
North Carolina moves into Group 5 on Tuesday. Starting Tuesday, any North Carolina resident 16 and older will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine shot if they wish to.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|4/6/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|923,430
|870
|12,189
|16
|982
|75
|7.00%
|11,534,490
|25,383
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,705
|1
|43
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|628
|1
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,398
|0
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,469
|0
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,012
|2
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|704
|0
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,016
|2
|63
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,811
|5
|39
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,201
|2
|79
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|943
|1
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,887
|14
|295
|0