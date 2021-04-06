N.C. reports 870 new COVID-19 cases a day before state will allow anyone 16 and older to receive vaccine

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Tuesday, there are now 796,638 PCR positive cases and 126,792 antigen positive cases, 982 people hospitalized and 12,189 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 870 new total cases and 16 additional deaths since Monday.

A total of 11,534,490 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

North Carolina reports 38.4% of the population vaccinated with at least one dose and 25.7% of the population fully vaccinated.

The percent of positive COVID-19 tests in North Carolina has increased to 7%.

North Carolina moves into Group 5 on Tuesday. Starting Tuesday, any North Carolina resident 16 and older will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine shot if they wish to.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: