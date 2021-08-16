N.C. reports nearly 15K COVID-19 cases, 54 additional deaths since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 949,569 PCR positive cases and 172,843 antigen positive cases, 2,651 people hospitalized and 13,880 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 14,998 new total cases and 54 additional deaths from Friday.

A total of 15,073,120 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: