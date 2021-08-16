N.C. reports nearly 15K COVID-19 cases, 54 additional deaths since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Monday, there are now 949,569 PCR positive cases and 172,843 antigen positive cases, 2,651 people hospitalized and 13,880 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 14,998 new total cases and 54 additional deaths from Friday.
A total of 15,073,120 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,122,412
|14,998
|13,880
|54
|2,651
|168
|12.80%
|15,073,120
|135,957
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,892
|24
|46
|1
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|732
|8
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,633
|31
|37
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,771
|27
|17
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,683
|74
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|797
|10
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,215
|22
|65
|1
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,994
|16
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,653
|23
|87
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,111
|14
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|18,481
|249
|353
|2