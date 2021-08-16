Watch
N.C. reports nearly 15K COVID-19 cases, 54 additional deaths since Friday

Posted at 5:15 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 17:15:00-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 949,569 PCR positive cases and 172,843 antigen positive cases, 2,651 people hospitalized and 13,880 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 14,998 new total cases and 54 additional deaths from Friday.

A total of 15,073,120 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,122,41214,99813,880542,65116812.80%15,073,120135,957
BERTIE COUNTY1,89224461
CAMDEN COUNTY732860
CHOWAN COUNTY1,63331370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,77127170
DARE COUNTY2,68374100
GATES COUNTY79710130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,21522651
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,99416610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,65323870
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,11114110
LOCAL TOTALS18,4812493532
