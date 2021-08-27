N.C. reports over 8K new daily COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Friday, there are now 1,005,341 PCR positive cases and 183,955 antigen positive cases, 3,651 people hospitalized and 14,319 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 8,105 new total cases and 47 additional deaths from Thursday. This is the second day in a row the state has reported over 8,000 additional daily cases.
A total of 15,644,150 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,189,296
|8,105
|14,319
|47
|3,651
|99
|12.80%
|15,644,150
|63,031
|BERTIE COUNTY
|2,012
|19
|46
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|780
|7
|7
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,742
|17
|37
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,901
|19
|17
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,926
|25
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|845
|3
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,314
|9
|65
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|2,081
|12
|62
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,823
|14
|88
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,175
|9
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|19,599
|134
|356
|0