N.C. reports over 8K new daily COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

Posted at 2:03 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 14:03:24-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 1,005,341 PCR positive cases and 183,955 antigen positive cases, 3,651 people hospitalized and 14,319 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 8,105 new total cases and 47 additional deaths from Thursday. This is the second day in a row the state has reported over 8,000 additional daily cases.

A total of 15,644,150 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,189,2968,10514,319473,6519912.80%15,644,15063,031
BERTIE COUNTY2,01219460
CAMDEN COUNTY780770
CHOWAN COUNTY1,74217370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,90119170
DARE COUNTY2,92625100
GATES COUNTY8453130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,3149650
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,08112620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,82314880
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,1759110
LOCAL TOTALS19,5991343560

