N.C. reports over 8K new daily COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Friday, there are now 1,005,341 PCR positive cases and 183,955 antigen positive cases, 3,651 people hospitalized and 14,319 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 8,105 new total cases and 47 additional deaths from Thursday. This is the second day in a row the state has reported over 8,000 additional daily cases.

A total of 15,644,150 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY COMPLETED TESTS NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY NC STATE TOTALS 1,189,296 8,105 14,319 47 3,651 99 12.80% 15,644,150 63,031 BERTIE COUNTY 2,012 19 46 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 780 7 7 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,742 17 37 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,901 19 17 0 DARE COUNTY 2,926 25 10 0 GATES COUNTY 845 3 13 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,314 9 65 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 2,081 12 62 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,823 14 88 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,175 9 11 0 LOCAL TOTALS 19,599 134 356 0

