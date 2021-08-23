N.C. reports spike in COVID-19 cases over weekend at 16,924 since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Monday, there are now 982,682 PCR positive cases and 179,136 antigen positive cases, 3,197 people hospitalized and 14,120 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 16,924 new total cases and 61 additional deaths from Friday as this is three days of data combined due to the state not updating reports over the weekend.
A total of 15,426,340 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,161,818
|16,924
|14,120
|61
|3,197
|50
|13.10%
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,963
|34
|46
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|762
|17
|7
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,690
|28
|37
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,843
|38
|17
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,841
|74
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|823
|10
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,272
|22
|65
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|2,053
|26
|62
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,776
|60
|88
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,146
|18
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|19,169
|327
|356
|0