N.C. reports spike in COVID-19 cases over weekend at 16,924 since Friday

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 982,682 PCR positive cases and 179,136 antigen positive cases, 3,197 people hospitalized and 14,120 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 16,924 new total cases and 61 additional deaths from Friday as this is three days of data combined due to the state not updating reports over the weekend.

A total of 15,426,340 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:



TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY NC STATE TOTALS 1,161,818 16,924 14,120 61 3,197 50 13.10% BERTIE COUNTY 1,963 34 46 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 762 17 7 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,690 28 37 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,843 38 17 0 DARE COUNTY 2,841 74 10 0 GATES COUNTY 823 10 13 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,272 22 65 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 2,053 26 62 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,776 60 88 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,146 18 11 0 LOCAL TOTALS 19,169 327 356 0

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.