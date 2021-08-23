Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

N.C. reports spike in COVID-19 cases over weekend at 16,924 since Friday

items.[0].image.alt
CDC
rona generic 2.jpg
Posted at 1:26 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 13:26:12-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 982,682 PCR positive cases and 179,136 antigen positive cases, 3,197 people hospitalized and 14,120 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 16,924 new total cases and 61 additional deaths from Friday as this is three days of data combined due to the state not updating reports over the weekend.

A total of 15,426,340 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITY
NC STATE TOTALS1,161,81816,92414,120613,1975013.10%
BERTIE COUNTY1,96334460
CAMDEN COUNTY7621770
CHOWAN COUNTY1,69028370
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,84338170
DARE COUNTY2,84174100
GATES COUNTY82310130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,27222650
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY2,05326620
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,77660880
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,14618110
LOCAL TOTALS19,1693273560

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo