N.C. to open vaccine appointments to rest of Group 4 on March 31 and all adults on April 7

A day before North Carolina will ease capacity limits for several indoor and outdoor businesses, Gov. Cooper gave vaccine announcements.

On Thursday Cooper said the rest of Group 4 will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines starting March 31.

This includes more essential workers and commercial services such as hospitality and retail, chemical and pharmaceutical facilities, construction, housing, real estate and other essential sectors.

He also said that the biggest change will happen on April 7. Starting on that day vaccines will be open to all of Group 5.

This means all adults will then be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cooper said vaccine supply has been moving faster and they have gotten more supply than anticipated.

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.