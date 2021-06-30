Nearly 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Hampton Roads, accounting for 16% of statewide total

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
According to their website, there are now 680,340 total cases, 529,535 of which are confirmed and 150,805 are probable. There are 11,415 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,635 being confirmed and 1,780 being probable. The case numbers are up by 275, and deaths are up by 3 since Tuesday.
A total of 7,695,293 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.
As of Wednesday, the VDH has administered 9,049,280 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 20,329 vaccines were given since Tuesday.
The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated its numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 182 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 82 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 264 being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.
73 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.
46 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 746 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,050 in the state - that's 24% usage.
57,195 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.
Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:
|6/30/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL HOSPITALIZED
|NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN
|VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY
|7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
|VIRGINIA TOTALS
|680,340
|275
|30,458
|41
|11,415
|3
|9,049,280
|20,329
|1.60%
|ACCOMACK
|2,872
|1
|212
|0
|45
|0
|28,237
|144
|2.50%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|CHESAPEAKE
|21,261
|10
|1,033
|0
|307
|1
|205,883
|616
|2.60%
|FRANKLIN
|1,142
|0
|56
|0
|33
|0
|6,763
|10
|1.10%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|GLOUCESTER
|2,278
|1
|67
|0
|49
|0
|33,854
|57
|HAMPTON
|10,731
|2
|444
|7
|182
|0
|109,203
|226
|1.80%
|ISLE OF WIGHT
|3,175
|2
|151
|0
|70
|0
|35,444
|165
|1.10%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|JAMES CITY
|4,674
|5
|167
|0
|72
|0
|86,755
|185
|2.40%
|(Peninsula District)
|MATHEWS
|604
|0
|23
|0
|12
|0
|8,923
|16
|NEWPORT NEWS
|14,364
|13
|508
|1
|239
|0
|140,546
|384
|2.40%
|(Peninsula District)
|NORFOLK
|18,051
|5
|1044
|4
|271
|0
|164,958
|466
|2.60%
|NORTHAMPTON
|809
|0
|81
|1
|36
|0
|13,290
|14
|2.50%
|(Eastern Shore District)
|POQUOSON
|900
|2
|27
|0
|18
|0
|12,869
|22
|PORTSMOUTH
|9,212
|12
|687
|1
|204
|0
|66,182
|191
|2.10%
|SOUTHAMPTON
|1,988
|1
|56
|0
|57
|0
|13,339
|34
|1.10%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|SUFFOLK
|8,005
|-1
|469
|2
|192
|0
|75,080
|198
|1.10%
|(Western Tidewater District)
|VIRGINIA BEACH
|36,431
|14
|1,719
|2
|416
|0
|400,024
|775
|1.60%
|WILLIAMSBURG
|769
|-1
|29
|0
|13
|0
|13,381
|22
|2.40%
|(Peninsula District)
|YORK
|3,803
|1
|83
|0
|59
|0
|66,295
|115
|2.40%
|(Peninsula District)
|LOCAL TOTALS
|141,069
|67
|6,856
|18
|2275
|1
|1,481,026
|3,640
|2.09%
|(Local Average)