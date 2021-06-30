Nearly 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Hampton Roads, accounting for 16% of statewide total

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 680,340 total cases, 529,535 of which are confirmed and 150,805 are probable. There are 11,415 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,635 being confirmed and 1,780 being probable. The case numbers are up by 275, and deaths are up by 3 since Tuesday.

A total of 7,695,293 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday, the VDH has administered 9,049,280 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 20,329 vaccines were given since Tuesday.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated its numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 182 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 82 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 264 being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

73 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

46 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 746 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,050 in the state - that's 24% usage.

57,195 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

6/30/2021 TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 680,340 275 30,458 41 11,415 3 9,049,280 20,329 1.60% ACCOMACK 2,872 1 212 0 45 0 28,237 144 2.50% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 21,261 10 1,033 0 307 1 205,883 616 2.60% FRANKLIN 1,142 0 56 0 33 0 6,763 10 1.10% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 2,278 1 67 0 49 0 33,854 57 HAMPTON 10,731 2 444 7 182 0 109,203 226 1.80% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,175 2 151 0 70 0 35,444 165 1.10% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 4,674 5 167 0 72 0 86,755 185 2.40% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 604 0 23 0 12 0 8,923 16 NEWPORT NEWS 14,364 13 508 1 239 0 140,546 384 2.40% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 18,051 5 1044 4 271 0 164,958 466 2.60% NORTHAMPTON 809 0 81 1 36 0 13,290 14 2.50% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 900 2 27 0 18 0 12,869 22 PORTSMOUTH 9,212 12 687 1 204 0 66,182 191 2.10% SOUTHAMPTON 1,988 1 56 0 57 0 13,339 34 1.10% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 8,005 -1 469 2 192 0 75,080 198 1.10% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 36,431 14 1,719 2 416 0 400,024 775 1.60% WILLIAMSBURG 769 -1 29 0 13 0 13,381 22 2.40% (Peninsula District) YORK 3,803 1 83 0 59 0 66,295 115 2.40% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 141,069 67 6,856 18 2275 1 1,481,026 3,640 2.09% (Local Average)

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.