Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Nearly 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Hampton Roads, accounting for 16% of statewide total

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps
rona generic.jpg
Posted at 5:09 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 17:09:28-04

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 680,340 total cases, 529,535 of which are confirmed and 150,805 are probable. There are 11,415 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,635 being confirmed and 1,780 being probable. The case numbers are up by 275, and deaths are up by 3 since Tuesday.

A total of 7,695,293 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Wednesday, the VDH has administered 9,049,280 COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 20,329 vaccines were given since Tuesday.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated its numbers. As of Wednesday, there are 182 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 82 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 264 being hospitalized for coronavirus-related illness.

73 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

46 hospital patients, both confirmed for coronavirus, and those with test results pending, are currently on a ventilator. 746 ventilators are being used in hospitals out of the 3,050 in the state - that's 24% usage.

57,195 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

6/30/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL HOSPITALIZEDNEW IN HOSPITAL TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYTOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVENVACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS680,34027530,4584111,41539,049,28020,3291.60%
ACCOMACK2,8721212045028,2371442.50%(Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE21,261101,03303071205,8836162.60%
FRANKLIN1,14205603306,763101.10%(Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER2,278167049033,85457
HAMPTON10,731244471820109,2032261.80%
ISLE OF WIGHT3,1752151070035,4441651.10%(Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY4,6745167072086,7551852.40%(Peninsula District)
MATHEWS60402301208,92316
NEWPORT NEWS14,3641350812390140,5463842.40%(Peninsula District)
NORFOLK18,0515104442710164,9584662.60%
NORTHAMPTON809081136013,290142.50%(Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON900227018012,86922
PORTSMOUTH9,212126871204066,1821912.10%
SOUTHAMPTON1,988156057013,339341.10%(Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK8,005-14692192075,0801981.10%(Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH36,431141,71924160400,0247751.60%
WILLIAMSBURG769-129013013,381222.40%(Peninsula District)
YORK3,803183059066,2951152.40%(Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS141,069676,85618227511,481,0263,6402.09%(Local Average)

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo