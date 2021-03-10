Menu

Nearly 18% of North Carolina's population now vaccinated against COVID-19

Posted at 1:24 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 13:24:36-05

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 763,550 PCR positive cases and 114,214 antigen positive cases, 1,075 people hospitalized and 11,595 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,861 new total cases and 43 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 10,607,439 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:

TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAY
NC STATE TOTALS877,7641,86111,59543
BERTIE COUNTY1,6730410
CAMDEN COUNTY600450
CHOWAN COUNTY1,3862220
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,4072150
DARE COUNTY1,881380
GATES COUNTY6850120
HERTFORD COUNTY1,9693621
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,7399330
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,1132780
PERQUIMANS COUNTY931590
LOCAL TOTALS15,384302851
