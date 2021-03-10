Nearly 18% of North Carolina's population now vaccinated against COVID-19

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Wednesday, there are now 763,550 PCR positive cases and 114,214 antigen positive cases, 1,075 people hospitalized and 11,595 COVID-19 related deaths.

That is 1,861 new total cases and 43 additional deaths from Tuesday.

A total of 10,607,439 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas: