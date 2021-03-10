Nearly 18% of North Carolina's population now vaccinated against COVID-19

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Wednesday, there are now 763,550 PCR positive cases and 114,214 antigen positive cases, 1,075 people hospitalized and 11,595 COVID-19 related deaths.
That is 1,861 new total cases and 43 additional deaths from Tuesday.
A total of 10,607,439 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
Here's the breakdown of confirmed cases in local areas:
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|877,764
|1,861
|11,595
|43
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,673
|0
|41
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|600
|4
|5
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,386
|2
|22
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,407
|2
|15
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|1,881
|3
|8
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|685
|0
|12
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|1,969
|3
|62
|1
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,739
|9
|33
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,113
|2
|78
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|931
|5
|9
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|15,384
|30
|285
|1