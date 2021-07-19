Nearly 3K COVID-19 cases reported statewide in North Carolina over 3-day period

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 870,632 PCR positive cases and 155,194 antigen positive cases, 612 people hospitalized and 13,535 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 2,950 new total cases and 12 new deaths from Friday. NCDHHS does not update its dashboard over the weekend.

A total of 14,123,448 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

7/19/2021 TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS PERCENT POSITIVITY COMPLETED TESTS NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY NC STATE TOTALS 1,025,826 2,950 13,535 12 612 76 5.80% 14,123,448 54,488 BERTIE COUNTY 1,802 2 45 0 CAMDEN COUNTY 695 -1 6 0 CHOWAN COUNTY 1,521 7 35 0 CURRITUCK COUNTY 1,598 2 16 0 DARE COUNTY 2,268 17 10 0 GATES COUNTY 754 2 13 0 HERTFORD COUNTY 2,124 4 64 0 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY 1,906 5 61 0 PASQUOTANK COUNTY 3,480 11 87 0 PERQUIMANS COUNTY 1,035 1 11 0 LOCAL TOTALS 17,183 50 348 0

