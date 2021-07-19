Nearly 3K COVID-19 cases reported statewide in North Carolina over 3-day period

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.
As of Monday, there are now 870,632 PCR positive cases and 155,194 antigen positive cases, 612 people hospitalized and 13,535 COVID-19-related deaths.
That is 2,950 new total cases and 12 new deaths from Friday. NCDHHS does not update its dashboard over the weekend.
A total of 14,123,448 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.
|7/19/2021
|TOTAL CASES
|NEW CASES TODAY
|TOTAL DEATHS
|NEW DEATHS TODAY
|CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED
|CHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS
|PERCENT POSITIVITY
|COMPLETED TESTS
|NEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
|NC STATE TOTALS
|1,025,826
|2,950
|13,535
|12
|612
|76
|5.80%
|14,123,448
|54,488
|BERTIE COUNTY
|1,802
|2
|45
|0
|CAMDEN COUNTY
|695
|-1
|6
|0
|CHOWAN COUNTY
|1,521
|7
|35
|0
|CURRITUCK COUNTY
|1,598
|2
|16
|0
|DARE COUNTY
|2,268
|17
|10
|0
|GATES COUNTY
|754
|2
|13
|0
|HERTFORD COUNTY
|2,124
|4
|64
|0
|NORTHAMPTON COUNTY
|1,906
|5
|61
|0
|PASQUOTANK COUNTY
|3,480
|11
|87
|0
|PERQUIMANS COUNTY
|1,035
|1
|11
|0
|LOCAL TOTALS
|17,183
|50
|348
|0