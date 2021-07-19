Watch
Nearly 3K COVID-19 cases reported statewide in North Carolina over 3-day period

Posted at 4:58 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 16:58:19-04

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released their daily update involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

As of Monday, there are now 870,632 PCR positive cases and 155,194 antigen positive cases, 612 people hospitalized and 13,535 COVID-19-related deaths.

That is 2,950 new total cases and 12 new deaths from Friday. NCDHHS does not update its dashboard over the weekend.

A total of 14,123,448 total COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Carolina.

7/19/2021TOTAL CASESNEW CASES TODAYTOTAL DEATHSNEW DEATHS TODAYCURRENTLY HOSPITALIZEDCHANGE IN HOSPITALIZATIONSPERCENT POSITIVITYCOMPLETED TESTSNEW TESTS COMPLETED SINCE YESTERDAY
NC STATE TOTALS1,025,8262,95013,53512612765.80%14,123,44854,488
BERTIE COUNTY1,8022450
CAMDEN COUNTY695-160
CHOWAN COUNTY1,5217350
CURRITUCK COUNTY1,5982160
DARE COUNTY2,26817100
GATES COUNTY7542130
HERTFORD COUNTY2,1244640
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY1,9065610
PASQUOTANK COUNTY3,48011870
PERQUIMANS COUNTY1,0351110
LOCAL TOTALS17,183503480

