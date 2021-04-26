Newport News partners with HRT to provide free bus passes to travel to vaccination clinics

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The City of Newport News is partnering with Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) to provide residents a free ride to vaccination clinics.

Starting Monday, April 26, residents experiencing transportation issues can request a pair of HRT bus passes to use to get their first and second shot at any vaccine clinic in Hampton Roads.

“Access to reliable transportation is a barrier preventing some people from getting the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Newport News Fire Chief Jeff Johnson. “The city’s partnership with Hampton Roads Transit ensures everyone has the ability to access a shot, whether they travel to a Community Vaccine Clinic, pharmacy, doctor’s office, or a clinic sponsored by a church or group. By offering this transportation assistance, we are protecting the lives of our residents and are one step closer to moving out of the pandemic.”

To receive the pair of HRT passes, residents should call the city’s 311 Contact Center at 311 or (757) 933-2311 or complete a form on the city’s website, here. The city says residents should not contact HRT for passes.

When requesting passes, residents will need to provide their name, address, phone number and indicate if they have already scheduled an appointment for the vaccine. Residents do not need to have a pre-scheduled vaccine appointment when requesting the pass, as many clinics are now offering walk-in vaccinations.

After completing a request, residents will be called and given information on where and when they can pick up their bus passes.

Passes must be used to travel to and from a vaccination clinic.

HRT currently provides a Vaccination Access Transportation Program that offers Paratransit customers free trips to and from vaccination appointments.

All certified Paratransit customers are allowed up to four free trips to receive their vaccines. To use this service, call Paratransit Reservations at (757) 455-8010 after registering and scheduling a vaccination appointment.

