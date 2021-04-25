Newport News to hold second dose Moderna vaccine clinic

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News is hosting a second dose Moderna vaccine clinic for the community this week.

From Monday, April 26 to Thursday, April 29, FIVE MEDICINE, United Healthcare Community Plan and Southeastern Virginia Health System will return to administer the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Health officials want to remind the community of the importance of returning for the second dose.

The vaccine clinic will be held at 48th Street Physicians, 4714 Marshall Avenue from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For all who are 18 years and older, the Moderna vaccine will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.